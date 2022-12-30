Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

