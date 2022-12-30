RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 617938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$70.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.17.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

