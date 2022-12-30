Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 137000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Warrior Gold Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

