Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

