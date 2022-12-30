Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Decreased by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

