Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $321.98 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

