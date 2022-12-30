Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,377.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 253,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.