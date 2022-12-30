Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,438 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,931,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

