Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

