Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 894 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $116.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

