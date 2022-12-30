Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

