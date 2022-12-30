Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 890 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

