Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

