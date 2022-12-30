Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 29,493 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

