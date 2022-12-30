Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 2,730.0% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 2,730.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGTYF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

