Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 2,730.0% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 2,730.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EGTYF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eguana Technologies (EGTYF)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.