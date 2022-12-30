Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.