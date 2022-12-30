The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.32 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

