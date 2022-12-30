Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 88.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 13,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of FDS opened at $406.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.85 and a 200-day moving average of $419.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $492.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

