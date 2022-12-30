Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $600.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.35 and its 200 day moving average is $480.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

