Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,810 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

