Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

