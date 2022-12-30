Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $546.73. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

