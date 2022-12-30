Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.