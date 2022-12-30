Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $24,397,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $19,249,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

