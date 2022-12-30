American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

