iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EEM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.