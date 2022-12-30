Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,189 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after buying an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,004,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

EWBC stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

