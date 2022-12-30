8,857 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.