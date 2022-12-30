Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of KLA worth $132,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.78. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.