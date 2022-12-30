JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,236 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

