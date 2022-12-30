Transform Wealth LLC Has $216,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

