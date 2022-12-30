Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

