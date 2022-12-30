Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

