Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $178.23 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,951,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 9.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $178,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,958. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

