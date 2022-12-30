Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Grows By 7,600.0%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTBDY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.24) to GBX 3,000 ($36.21) in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.26) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.27) to GBX 3,500 ($42.24) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($48.88) to GBX 4,100 ($49.48) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

