Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $259,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.