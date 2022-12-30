Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLPBY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 780.00 to 835.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $925.00.

CLPBY stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.1349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

