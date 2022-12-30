Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

