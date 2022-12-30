Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $266.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

