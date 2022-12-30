Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 2,822 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

