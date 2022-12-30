Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

