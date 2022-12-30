Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $164.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $193.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.