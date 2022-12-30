Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,513,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in agilon health by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,055,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321,728 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in agilon health by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,371. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health Stock Up 1.3 %

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NYSE:AGL opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.78. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

