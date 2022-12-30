Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

