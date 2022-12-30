Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.55 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

