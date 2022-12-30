Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 536 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BP were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.79.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

