Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

