Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.97 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

