Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

