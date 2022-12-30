Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

